Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some 30 health facilities to be built in Atyrau region by 2025

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 June 2023, 15:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of the complex plan and the rural healthcare modernization national project Atyrau region plans to build some 30 healthcare facilities by 2025, Kazinform reports quoting Governor Serik Shapkenov.

Five first-aid stations are under construction in Zhylyoi, Kyzylkoga, and Makhambet districts. It is planned to construct a new first-aid station and three more substations.

Besides, a 75-bed district hospital is being built in Kulsary and an outpatient clinic for 50 appointments in the city of Atyrau. Two more clinics and a new 180-bed building of the regional cancer treatment centre will be constructed in Atyrau.


