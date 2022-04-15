Some 30 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
15 April 2022, 08:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 27 people in Kazakhstan recovered from coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

5 people recovered in Nur-Sultan, 9 in Almaty city, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 3 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region. As a result the total number of recoveries rose to 1,290,785 nationwide.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
