    Some 3,500 ha burnt as wildfires rage across Abai region

    25 May 2023, 08:32

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM 600 members of personnel, over 130 units of equipment, a fire train and four helicopters are deployed to combat the wildfire in Abai region.

    The helicopters dropped 422,5 tons of water over the flames, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    The forest fire scorched some 3,500 hectares on its path.

    13 units of fire-extinguishing equipment and 70 members of the Astana city emergency situations department, 103 military of the Defence Ministry and 15 units of equipment arrived there to help fight the fire.

    A strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s was forecast to roll through Borodulikha district in Abai region on May 24-26.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Altai region and spread to Semey ormany nature reserve on May 22.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

