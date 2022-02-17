Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Some 2.3% of children with COVID-19 in Russia are in serious condition - minister

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2022, 08:45
Some 2.3% of children with COVID-19 in Russia are in serious condition - minister

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Around 2.3% of children receiving inpatient treatment against COVID-19 in Russia are in serious condition, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

«Some 2.3% of hospitalized children are in serious condition. The number of such patients has decreased by three percent over the past week. Effective therapies, consultations with federal specialists - everything is available,» he said.

According to the minister, children account for 17% of coronavirus patients in Russia. Most of them, 98%, are receiving outpatient treatment. As many as 10,233 children are receiving treatment in hospitals, he added.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region