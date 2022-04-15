Go to the main site
    Some 2,000 treated for COVID-19

    15 April 2022, 09:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 15, some 1,907 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Out of which 169 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 1,738 receiving at-home treatment. 16 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 3 in extremely critical condition, and 4 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and 27 recoveries.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
