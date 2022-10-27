Go to the main site
    Some 2,000 observers to monitor elections in Kazakh capital

    27 October 2022, 11:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the nonparty observation centre Tolegen Kunadilov said that the average age of the observers in the Kazakh capital stands at 25-30 years old, 40-45 years old countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    He said that it is planned to attract some 2, 000 observers to monitor the elections ahead. The one third already passed training.

    He also revealed that activism of the civil society keeps also growing. 29,000 people observed elections in 2010, 45,000 in 2019 and 74,000 observed parliamentary elections in 2021.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to hold early presidential elections of Kazakhstan. The elections will be held on November 20.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

