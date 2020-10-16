Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Some 182,000 hospital beds organized in Russia for COVID patients — health minister

    16 October 2020, 13:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As many as 182,000 hospital beds have been organized in Russia for coronavirus patients, with 90% of such beds in intensive care units being vacant, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday, TASS reports.

    «We organized 184,000 hospital beds at the peak of the epidemic. Now, 182,000 beds have been organized, with 162,000 of them now being used. The rest, 20,000 beds are in a standby mode and can be used any minute. As for beds in intensive care units, less than ten percent are occupied now,» he said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

    About 2,800 novel coronavirus patients are currently staying in intensive care units all over Russia, Murashko said.

    «Overall, the number of coronavirus-positive people with mild symptoms, who are receiving out-patient treatment, hovers around 65%. A total of 2,800 people remain in intensive care units. At present, this number is relatively stable and does not tend to grow,» Murashko told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

    Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 38.5 million people have been infected and over 1.09 million have died worldwide. To date, 1,354,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,048,097 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,491 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Over 200 killed, 900 injured in India's deadly train accident
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published