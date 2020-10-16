Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Some 182,000 hospital beds organized in Russia for COVID patients — health minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 October 2020, 13:39
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As many as 182,000 hospital beds have been organized in Russia for coronavirus patients, with 90% of such beds in intensive care units being vacant, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday, TASS reports.

«We organized 184,000 hospital beds at the peak of the epidemic. Now, 182,000 beds have been organized, with 162,000 of them now being used. The rest, 20,000 beds are in a standby mode and can be used any minute. As for beds in intensive care units, less than ten percent are occupied now,» he said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

About 2,800 novel coronavirus patients are currently staying in intensive care units all over Russia, Murashko said.

«Overall, the number of coronavirus-positive people with mild symptoms, who are receiving out-patient treatment, hovers around 65%. A total of 2,800 people remain in intensive care units. At present, this number is relatively stable and does not tend to grow,» Murashko told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 38.5 million people have been infected and over 1.09 million have died worldwide. To date, 1,354,163 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,048,097 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,491 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.


