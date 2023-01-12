Go to the main site
    Some 15 people hurt in 20-vehicle expressway pileup in western Japan

    12 January 2023, 15:16

    NARA. KAZINFORM - Around 15 people were taken to hospital following a major pileup on Thursday involving around 20 vehicles near an exit of an expressway in western Japan, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

    The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the city of Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, near an exit onto a suburban road from the Keinawa Expressway.

    Those who were taken to hospitals sustained minor injuries, according to rescue workers.

    Police said it appears a tanker truck, one of three heavy vehicles involved, impacted a line of vehicles waiting at a traffic light on the suburban road.

    The Keinawa Expressway connects Kyoto and Wakayama prefectures via Nara Prefecture.

    Photo: english.kyodonews.net
