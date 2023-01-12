Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Some 15 people hurt in 20-vehicle expressway pileup in western Japan

12 January 2023, 15:16
Some 15 people hurt in 20-vehicle expressway pileup in western Japan

NARA. KAZINFORM - Around 15 people were taken to hospital following a major pileup on Thursday involving around 20 vehicles near an exit of an expressway in western Japan, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

The accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the city of Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, near an exit onto a suburban road from the Keinawa Expressway.

Those who were taken to hospitals sustained minor injuries, according to rescue workers.

Police said it appears a tanker truck, one of three heavy vehicles involved, impacted a line of vehicles waiting at a traffic light on the suburban road.

The Keinawa Expressway connects Kyoto and Wakayama prefectures via Nara Prefecture.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net

Related news
Tokyo to make child care free for all 2nd children from Oct. 2023
Psychiatric exam of ex-Japan PM Abe shooter ends, charges to follow
Japan’s Nov. household spending falls 1.2%, 1st decline in 6 months
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center
Philippine rains, floods kill 17
Expiration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot in Brazil raised to 18 months
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall to lowest Friday tally in 11 weeks
First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54
Tokyo to make child care free for all 2nd children from Oct. 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's multi-vector foreign policy proves it is relevant and has no alternatives - MFA
2 Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy
3 Kazakh MFA condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
4 Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
5 Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan

News