Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Some 100 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals

24 February 2023, 10:15
Some 100 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 24 some 1,635 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, with 99 staying in the hospitals, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Of which 1,464 are treated at home.

Three coronavirus patients are in critical condition, four in extremely critical condition, while one is on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan had detected 98 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.


Related news
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 case at 9-month low
COVID mask rules eased in Japan, wearing left up to individual
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News