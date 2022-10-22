22 October 2022, 20:21

Solemn meeting on the occasion of Republic Day held in Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A solemn meeting to celebrate the upcoming Republic Day took place in the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Senate.

During the event, Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev offered his congratulations to those present on the significant date highlighting the importance of adoption of the Declaration on Sovereignty of the country adopted on October 25, 1990.

«At the initiative of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev large-scale political, social, and economic reforms are being carried out. They all aim at building a just Kazakhstan. The celebration of the Republic Day is also evidence of the realization of the principle of justice. The parliament adopted a number of laws ensuring legislative support for the historic changes in the country. In this regard it’s important to note the coordinated work of the deputies of the Senate and its office,» said Ashymbayev.

The Senate Chairman presented state awards to Senators, employees of the Senate Office, and social activists who contributed to the holding of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Photo : senate.parlam.kz















