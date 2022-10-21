Sole shareholder of Ak Zhol KZ Corporation to reduce authorized capital

«Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 200240900253, registered office: Esil district, 55/23 Mangilik El avenue, Astana, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Director Du Weinian, notifies that on October 10, 2022 the sole shareholder of «Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital, Kazinform reports.

A decrease in the value of the Sole founder Xinjiang Shuntong Logistics Co., LTD is to be reduced from three million (3 000,000) United States Dollars to five hundred fifty-five thousand (555,000) United States Dollars, which is 100%, by reducing the authorized capital of «Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» to 555,000 (five hundred fifty five thousand) United States Dollars, in accordance with the market exchange rate on the date of deposit.

The reduction shall have effect from October 21, 2022.



