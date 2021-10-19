Sole shareholder of Ak Zhol KZ Corporation to reduce authorized capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - «Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 190740900069, registered office: Esil district, 7/4 Uly Dala avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Astana International Financial Centre» and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, represented by the Director Nurlan Tleuberdenovich Abraimov, notifies that on October 17, 2021 the sole shareholder of «Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» will make a resolution to reduce the authorized capital, Kazinform reports.

A decrease in the value of the share of individuals Abraimov Nurlan is to be reduced from six hundred thousand (600,000) United States Dollars to four hundred thousand (400,000) United States Dollars, which is 72.07% and Paizolla Zhanar is to be reduced from two million four hundred thousand (2,400,000) United States Dollars to one hundred fifty five thousand (155,000) United States Dollars by reducing the authorized capital of «Ak Zhol KZ Corporation» to 555,000 (five hundred fifty five thousand) United States Dollars, which is 27.93 in accordance with the market exchange rate on the date of deposit.

The reduction shall have effect from October 21, 2021.



