Solar Orbiter, unique mission to unravel the Sun's mysteries

CAPE CANAVERAL. KAZINFORM The Atlas V Solar Orbiter rocket has been launched into space on a mission to capture images of the Sun's poles in a bid to predict the star's effects on Earth.

The orbiter, a European Space Agency and NASA collaboration, is set to get as close as 43 million kilometers to the star's surface to carry out unprecedented explorations, EFE reports.