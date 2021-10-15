Sociologists made important contribution to Kazakhstan’s development – Senate Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev stated the important role sociologists play in the formation of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The intensive political and social-economic changes led to the transformation in the system of values. And, certainly, the key value that consolidates the Kazakhstani society is independence of the country,» said Ahimbayev at the 7th Congress of Sociologists of Kazakhstan.

According to him, all the changes in the society are the subject of studies of social sciences, especially sociology.

«Over three decades social studies addressed the key social and political, social-economic, cultural-humanitarian changes in the country,» said the Senate Speaker.

He went on to say that it can be rightfully stated that sociologists made an important contribution to the development of Kazakhstan.

«The formation of domestic sociology school chronologically coincided with the first years of independence. Since then, Kazakhstani sociological science has come a long way,» concluded Ashibayev.