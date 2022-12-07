Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end

7 December 2022, 14:25
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Schools No10, kindergartens No25 and No4 in Ekibastuz are restoring the internal heating system as they are replacing the dropping pipes and radiators, Kazinform has learned from the administration of Pavlodar region.

Repair and restoration works are underway in social facilities of the city.

«The works are to be completed today», the local administration said.


