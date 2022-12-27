Social Code to underlie new social policy – Minister Duissenova

27 December 2022, 11:56

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government’s meeting, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova told the Cabinet members about the social protection measures stipulated in the draft Social Code, Kazinform reports.

According to the Minister, the Social Code will underlie the new social policy aimed at creation of basic conditions for strengthening and development of a Kazakhstani family. A new social contract will be formed between the government, business and citizens, she said.

The new Social Code is based one the structure of the EU Social Code with the consideration of the peculiarities of our country. The draft Code consists of 5 chapters, 19 paragraphs and 267 articles.

One of the novels in the draft Social Code is the introduction of the Digital Family Map which is compiled based on data from all existing information systems of state authorities. Its main goal is to ensure equal access of all Kazakhstanis to the state support system. The Digital Family Map will serve as a tool of forming midterm and long-term objectives and areas of social policy. Benefits and allowances will be set in a pro-active format based on the data in information system.

Photo: gov.kz