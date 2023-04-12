Go to the main site
    Soccer: Italy files bid to host Euro 2032

    12 April 2023, 19:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM- Italy on Wednesday filed its bid to host the European Soccer Championships in 2032, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The Italian Soccer Federation's (FIGC) final candidature dossier to host the 2032 European Football Championship in Italy was delivered to UEFA, said FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.

    In the coming months, the highest European soccer body is expected to evaluate it and, during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting scheduled for 10 October, it will announce the location of the 2028 and 2032 European Championships. The other country that submitted a dossier is Turkey.

    «It is an extraordinary opportunity for Italy,» said Gravina.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Football
