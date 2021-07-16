Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Soaring cases, curfews dent Spain's efforts to rescue vital tourism sector

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 July 2021, 11:30
Soaring cases, curfews dent Spain's efforts to rescue vital tourism sector

MADRID. KAZINFORM Soaring coronavirus infection rates and tough new restrictions to stem contagion have dealt a fresh blow to Spain’s pandemic-weary tourism and hospitality sectors, especially in sun-kissed resorts along the Mediterranean, the Balearics and the Canary Islands.

Regional authorities in Valencia, eastern Spain, have reinforced a nightly curfew in the city and 31 towns after an explosion of new Covid-19 cases, especially among younger people, who are less likely to be vaccinated, EFE reports.


