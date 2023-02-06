So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA

STANA. KAZINFORM – There is no information on Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye earlier this morning, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye,» Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.

«There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake,» he added.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 people were injured as 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.

Photo: aa.com.tr