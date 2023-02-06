Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA

6 February 2023, 16:18
So far no information about Kazakhstanis among those killed, injured in Türkiye quake - MFA

STANA. KAZINFORM – There is no information on Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the devastating earthquake that rocked Türkiye earlier this morning, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to our embassy in Türkiye, as of 15:00 pm Astana time the nationals of Kazakhstan have not requested help after the powerful earthquake in the southeast of Türkiye. Our consul keeps in constant touch with the emergency authorities of Türkiye,» Smadiyarov said at the weekly press briefing at the ministry.

«There are no nationals of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the lists of those killed or injured. Rescue operation is ongoing due to mass destructions caused by the earthquake,» he added.

At least 284 people were killed and 2,323 people were injured as 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Pazarcik district of southeastern Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of mass loss of life as a result of the deadly earthquake.


Photo: aa.com.tr


Related news
The Call of the Steppe Ballet returns to the stage transformed
Kazakh team wins 12 medals at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Kazakhstan named most trending destination for Indian travelers at VETA ceremony
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstanis sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye
Kazakh rescuers save 7, help over 60 injured people in quake-battered Türkiye
Earthquake hits southeast of Almaty
Another Kazakh citizen’s body found under rubble in Kahramanmaraş brought to Taldykorgan
Strengthening transport and logistics ties between Kazakhstan and Latvia is in focus
Rescue teams save more survivors of powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
Over 29,600 dead from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye
News Partner
Popular
1 Olympic champion Olga Rypakova ends career
2 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha tops overall standing of 2022/23 Short Track World Cup
3 February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakhstan confirms 47 fresh COVID cases
5 Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev starts strong at 2023 Challenger La Manche

News