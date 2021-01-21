Go to the main site
    Snowy weather to persist in Kazakhstan

    21 January 2021, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and heavy precipitation are forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan, especially central and southern, on Thursday, January 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.

    Wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will pound Karaganda and some parts of Almaty regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Akmola regions.

    Blizzard is predicted for North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

