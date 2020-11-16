Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snowy weather predicted for Kazakhstan on Monday

    16 November 2020, 07:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast for most of Kazakhstan, especially the southeast of the country on Monday, November 16. Portions of the country will observe blizzard, fog, ice slick, and strong wind. Only southwest and west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 23 mps will batter Zhambyl region. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions.

    Foggy conditions are predicted for parts of West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region