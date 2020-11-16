Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowy weather predicted for Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2020, 07:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast for most of Kazakhstan, especially the southeast of the country on Monday, November 16. Portions of the country will observe blizzard, fog, ice slick, and strong wind. Only southwest and west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 23 mps will batter Zhambyl region. Gusts of wind will reach 15-20 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Mangistau regions.

Foggy conditions are predicted for parts of West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Almaty, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions.

Ice slick will coat roads in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions


