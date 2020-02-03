Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowstorms to batter Kazakhstani regions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 February 2020, 18:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On February 4 snow and rain, fog, black ice and high wind will hit East Kazakhstan region. Chances of storm are high.

On February 4-5 North Kazakhstan will brace for snowfalls, snowstorms, fog and black ice. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s will roll through the region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola region. Ground blizzard and black ice are forecast to grip the region in the morning and evening.

Fog is expected to coat the Kazakhstan capital in the morning and night.

Snowstorms, fog and black ice are also set to grip Kostanay region with wind predicted up to 23 m/s locally.

Fog, southwest wind are predicted to strike Kyzylorda region.

Fog, black ice and ground blizzard will sweep through Aktobe region.


