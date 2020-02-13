Snowstorms, fog and black ice to batter Kazakhstan Feb 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowstorms, fog and black ice are forecast to grip Kazakhstan on February 14, Kazhydromet reports.

Patchy fog will grip tomorrow Mangistau region triggering off black ice around much of the area. Fog will blanket Aktau in the morning and night.

North Kazakhstan will also brace for fog and snowstorms with high wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

Ground blizzard and fog will hit Kostanay region. The strong wind will sweep through the region.

Kyzylorda region will also face fog and snowstorms with black ice forming on the roads.

Ground blizzard, fog and wind gusting up to15-20 m/s will roll through Akmola region.



