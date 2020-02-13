Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snowstorms, fog and black ice to batter Kazakhstan Feb 14

    13 February 2020, 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowstorms, fog and black ice are forecast to grip Kazakhstan on February 14, Kazhydromet reports.

    Patchy fog will grip tomorrow Mangistau region triggering off black ice around much of the area. Fog will blanket Aktau in the morning and night.

    North Kazakhstan will also brace for fog and snowstorms with high wind predicted up to 15-20 m/s.

    Ground blizzard and fog will hit Kostanay region. The strong wind will sweep through the region.

    Kyzylorda region will also face fog and snowstorms with black ice forming on the roads.

    Ground blizzard, fog and wind gusting up to15-20 m/s will roll through Akmola region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued