Snowstorms battering Kazakh capital ground 13 flights

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Snowstorms called off 13 flights in and out of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform reports.

«As of 11:00 a.m. January 28, 19 arriving and departing flights to and from the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport were delayed. The storm halted 6 departing and 7 arriving flights,» the airport spokesman Zhenis Akhmetzhanov said.