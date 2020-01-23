Go to the main site
    Snowstorms and snowfalls to batter Kazakhstan Jan 23

    23 January 2020, 07:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the cyclone centered over Murmansk causing snowfalls the countrywide, Kazhydromet reports.

    Strong wind gusting sometimes up to 23-28, 30 m/s and more accompanied by blizzard and black ice is set to hit today Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

    The wind at sapped of 15-20, 25 m/s is forecast to roll through Kyzylorda region.

    East Kazakhstan is also face snowstorms, black ice and wild wind up to 23-28 m/s.

    Fog, snowstorms and wind are expected to grip Atyrau, Zhambyl regions.

    West Kazakhstan, Aktobe region are set to observe icy roads, fog and snowstorms.

    Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is also to hit Turkestan and Mangistau regions.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

