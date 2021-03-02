Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowstorm, wind and ice-slick to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2021, 20:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On March 3 Aktobe region will brace for ground blizzard, high wind. Ice-slick will form on roads locally.

Turkestan region will wake up to foggy streets. High wind will roll through the region.

Ground blizzard will sweep through Akmola region tomorrow.

Fog will persist on Wednesday in Kyzylorda region with ice-slick predicted in the morning and evening.

Fog and ground blizzard will grip tomorrow Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan on March 3. Strong wind will be gusting there up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.


