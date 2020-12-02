Snowstorm forecast for parts of Kazakhstan Dec 3-5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowstorm is set to hit Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, atmosphere fronts associated with the southern cyclone will determine the weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan on December 3-5.

Snowfalls accompanied by blowing snow are forecast in some regions of the country.

Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy frosty fair weather with some clouds. Fog will blanket portions of the west of the country.