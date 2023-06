Snowstorm and heavy snow to batter Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Nur-Sultan emergency situations department urges all not to leave the city and be careful as the weather is deteriorating. It recommends to follow all weather updates, its press service informs.

Mets forecast snow and snowstorms for February 15 for the Kazakh capital. High wind of 15-20 m/s will sweep through the city.

In case of emergency contact 112.