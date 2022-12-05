Snowfall to hit most regions Dec 5

5 December 2022, 07:31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published a weather forecast report for December 5.

According to the met service, most regions of the country will see snowfall today. No precipitation is expected in western regions. Foggy and windy conditions as well as ground blizzard are forecast countrywide.

Wind speed will increase in northwestern, eastern, southeastern and southern regions. Ice-slick is forecast in southern areas.