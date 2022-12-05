Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall to hit most regions Dec 5

5 December 2022, 07:31
Snowfall to hit most regions Dec 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published a weather forecast report for December 5.

According to the met service, most regions of the country will see snowfall today. No precipitation is expected in western regions. Foggy and windy conditions as well as ground blizzard are forecast countrywide.

Wind speed will increase in northwestern, eastern, southeastern and southern regions. Ice-slick is forecast in southern areas.


Теги:
Related news
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Read also
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Governor of E Kazakhstan Daniyal Akhmetov reappointed
Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
Prime Minister sets a number of tasks to new Governor of Pavlodar region
Assain Baikhanov named new Governor of Pavlodar region
New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
Kazakh Arli Chontey 4th at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News