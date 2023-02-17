Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snowfall to hit Kazakhstan Feb 17

    17 February 2023, 07:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will unsteady weather with snowfall today. Southern and southeastern parts will see precipitation (snow and rain), Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Northeastern, eastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

    Windy and foggy conditions are expected across the country.

    Ground blizzard will hit western, northwestern and central regions.

    Black ice is forecast in southern, southeastern and western regions.

    Heavy rain will hit Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime (primarily, southern, western mountainous and piedmont areas).

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9