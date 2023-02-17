Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall to hit Kazakhstan Feb 17

17 February 2023, 07:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most parts of Kazakhstan will unsteady weather with snowfall today. Southern and southeastern parts will see precipitation (snow and rain), Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Northeastern, eastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Windy and foggy conditions are expected across the country.

Ground blizzard will hit western, northwestern and central regions.

Black ice is forecast in southern, southeastern and western regions.

Heavy rain will hit Turkistan region in the morning and in the daytime (primarily, southern, western mountainous and piedmont areas).

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in Zhambyl region.


