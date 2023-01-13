Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall to hit eastern, northern, and central parts of Kazakhstan Jan 14

13 January 2023, 22:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 14, most regions of the country will stay under the impact of the Arctic anti-cyclone, with no precipitation forecast, the national weather service Kazhydromet reports.

Snowfall will hit eastern, northern, and central parts of the republic. Strong wind and ground blizzard are forecast as well.

Fog will blanket southeastern regions.

Severe nighttime frosts up to -30-33°C will persist in northern regions, mountainous areas of Almaty, Zhambyl and Zhetisu regions. -25°C frosts will hit Turkistan region.


