    Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10

    10 December 2022, 11:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast for parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday, December 10, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    The national weather agency says snowfall will douse the north, east, south and southeast of the country.

    Weather without precipitation is expected in western, northwestern and central Kazakhstan affected by an anticyclone.

    Gusty wind will blow in the south, southeast, east, and north of the country. Blizzard will pound the north, east and south, while the northwest, south and southeast will be steeped in fog.
