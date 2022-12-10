Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10

10 December 2022, 11:42
Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast for parts of Kazakhstan on Saturday, December 10, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

The national weather agency says snowfall will douse the north, east, south and southeast of the country.

Weather without precipitation is expected in western, northwestern and central Kazakhstan affected by an anticyclone.

Gusty wind will blow in the south, southeast, east, and north of the country. Blizzard will pound the north, east and south, while the northwest, south and southeast will be steeped in fog.


Теги:
Related news
December 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
Read also
Inclement weather forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
Storm alert issued for Turkestan region
First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 8
Cold weather to ease in Kazakhstan
Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev, Egypt’s Goda capture gold at World Championships in Tunisia
2 December 10. Today's Birthdays
3 Brazil projects record harvest of 293.6 million tons for 2023
4 Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Colombia
5 Snowfall to douse parts of Kazakhstan Dec 10

News