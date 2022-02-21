Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snowfall to douse northern Kazakhstan midweek

    21 February 2022, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Southern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone in three upcoming days. Weather without precipitation is expected in that part of the country.

    The north of Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will be doused by snow and battered by blizzard and 15-23 mps wind on 22-24 February. Foggy and slippery conditions are predicted in the country as well.

    Temperature will dip as low as -5, -20°C at night in the north of the country and to -10, -29°C in the east of Kazakhstan. Southern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -5, +5°C. Temperature will fall to 0, -10°C in western Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region