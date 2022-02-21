Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall to douse northern Kazakhstan midweek

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 February 2022, 13:12
Snowfall to douse northern Kazakhstan midweek

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Southern Kazakhstan will remain under the influence of an anticyclone in three upcoming days. Weather without precipitation is expected in that part of the country.

The north of Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will be doused by snow and battered by blizzard and 15-23 mps wind on 22-24 February. Foggy and slippery conditions are predicted in the country as well.

Temperature will dip as low as -5, -20°C at night in the north of the country and to -10, -29°C in the east of Kazakhstan. Southern Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -5, +5°C. Temperature will fall to 0, -10°C in western Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty