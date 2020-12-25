Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall to douse most of Kazakhstan Dec 25

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 December 2020, 07:41
Snowfall to douse most of Kazakhstan Dec 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall is forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, December 25, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blowing snow is expected to whip through parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions

Fog will blanket portions of Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions at night and early in the morning.

Gusts of wind may reach 15-20 mps in Turkestan region

Ice slick will coat roads in Turkestan and Zhambyl regions.

Deep freeze will persist in Almaty and Mangistau regions at night.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty