Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Saturday

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 January 2020, 09:51
Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 25, Kazinform reports.

Meteorologists predict that heavy snowfall will douse the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe foggy and slippery conditions, blizzard, and stiff wind.

Zhambyl region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps, fog, black ice, and blizzard.

Turkestan region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

East Kazakhstan region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

North Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.

West Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.

Almaty region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 16-21 mps and even 24-29 mps.

Akmola and Karaganda region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Atyrau region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Pavlodar region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Kostanay region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Aktobe region: black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Mangistau region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Kyzylorda region: fog and black ice.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events