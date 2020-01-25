Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 25, Kazinform reports.

Meteorologists predict that heavy snowfall will douse the country. Parts of Kazakhstan will observe foggy and slippery conditions, blizzard, and stiff wind.

Zhambyl region: wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps, fog, black ice, and blizzard.

Turkestan region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

East Kazakhstan region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 25 mps.

North Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.

West Kazakhstan region: fog, blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps.

Almaty region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to up to 16-21 mps and even 24-29 mps.

Akmola and Karaganda region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Atyrau region: fog, black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Pavlodar region: blizzard, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Kostanay region: fog, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Aktobe region: black ice, blizzard, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Mangistau region: fog, black ice, and wind gusting up to 15-20 mps.

Kyzylorda region: fog and black ice.