Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall to douse Kazakhstan on Nov 26

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2019, 07:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will linger over northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, November 26. Snowfall, blizzard, gusty wind, fog, and black ice are in store for the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard may hit Kostanay, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda region.

