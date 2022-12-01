Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1

1 December 2022, 07:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the first day of December, the weather in Kazakhstan will be determined by the Southern cyclone which is expected to bring snowfall to most regions, and a mix of snow and rain to the southeast of the country, Kazhydromet says.

Heavy snowfall will hit mountainous areas of the south and southeast of Kazakhstan. Western and northern regions will enjoy sunny weather today.

Gusting wind will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern regions. Ground blizzard is forecast in northwestern, northern, eastern and central regions.

Fog and ice slick are expected in southern and southeastern regions.