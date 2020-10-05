Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall hits most of Karaganda region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 October 2020, 16:19
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Snowfall has hit most of Karaganda region today, Kazinform reports.

After sunny and warm weekend cold snap gripped Karaganda region unexpectedly bringing snowfall to the region.

Meteorologists say that temperature will dip as low as -2,-7°C in the northern part of the region and +2,+6°C in the southern part of the region on October 6-8. However, in the middle of the week the cold snap will shift to the south of Karaganda region as well.

Kazakhstani meteorologists also predict that cold anticyclone will dictate the weather conditions in most regions of Kazakhstan in the coming days.


