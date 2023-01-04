Snowfall, gusting wind to hit Kazakhstan Jan 4

4 January 2023, 01:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet predicts snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard in most regions today. Western, eastern and southern regions will see a mix of rain and snow. Wind speed will increase across the country. Fog will blanket western, southern and southeastern regions.

Wind speed will exceed 30m/s in western, southern areas of East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, eastern parts of Kostanay region, western and southern areas of Pavlodar region, mountain passes of Turkistan region, as well as at night in northern, eastern areas of Akmola region, southern areas of North Kazakhstan region, in the daytime in Karaganda region, as well as in the area of Alakol lakes in Zhetysu region.