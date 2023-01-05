Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 5

5 January 2023, 07:35
Snowfall, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deep Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts keep influencing the weather in Kazakhstan today, bringing precipitation (rain and snow) almost to all the regions, Kazinform reports,

As the National Weather Service Kazhydromet informed, snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, and southwestern regions, while eastern regions will see heavy snowfall.

Strong gusts of wind, ice-slick as well as blizzard and fog are forecast across the country.

Related news
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
Highway closed in Kostanay region as weather worsens
Musical Christmas at Astana Opera
Chief coach of Kazakh men's boxing team appointed
Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News