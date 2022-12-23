Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23

23 December 2022, 07:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow and ground blizzard are expected to hit most parts of Kazakhstan on December 23, Kazhydromet says.

No precipitation is forecast in northwestern, southwestern and central regions only.

According to the meteorological service, heavy snowfall is predicted for mountainous areas. Fog will blanket northwestern, southern, and southeastern regions. Ice-slick is forecast in western, southeastern regions. Strong wind and blizzard will hit northern, western and southern areas.