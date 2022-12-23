Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23

23 December 2022, 07:15
Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow and ground blizzard are expected to hit most parts of Kazakhstan on December 23, Kazhydromet says.

No precipitation is forecast in northwestern, southwestern and central regions only.

According to the meteorological service, heavy snowfall is predicted for mountainous areas. Fog will blanket northwestern, southern, and southeastern regions. Ice-slick is forecast in western, southeastern regions. Strong wind and blizzard will hit northern, western and southern areas.


Related news
Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations
Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh judoka Didar Khamza lost in Jerusalem Masters 2022 2nd round
Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai
Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand
New flights set to be launched from Almaty city next year
Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund donates 20.4bln tenge for treatment of 86 children with vascular malformations
Biggest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy revealed
President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
News Partner
Popular
1 FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
2 President Tokayev arrives at Intl Congress Center in Tashkent
3 282 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, 2,414 getting treatment
4 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks in narrow format
5 Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan

News