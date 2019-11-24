Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall, fog and black ice in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2019, 09:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Only the west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions. Wind may gust up to 22-25 mps in Almaty region.

Chances of fog and black ice will be high in Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. It will be foggy in Atyrau, Aktobe, and North Kazakhstan regions as well.

Blizzard will hit Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

