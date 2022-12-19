Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

19 December 2022, 14:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service has issued a weather forecast report for December 20-22, Kazinform reports.

In three days coming, Kazakhstan will brace for unsteady weather with snowfall, blizzard and gusting wind (from 15-20m/s to 23-28m/s). Black ice is forecast in western, southern and southeastern areas.

Cold spell is expected to grip almost entire territory of the country. The mercury will drop to -15-28°C in northwestern, northern and central parts.


Теги:
