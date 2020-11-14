Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Snowfall and blizzard in store for Kazakhstan Nov 14

    14 November 2020, 10:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict that precipitation, mainly snow, will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on November 14, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Parts of the country will see fog, ice slick, strong wind, and blizzard.

    Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket portions of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Ice slick will coat roads in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    Chances of blizzard will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region